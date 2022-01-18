Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1201 Union meeting - February 2, 2022 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 19, 2022

COMPONENT:        Administrative Services
LOCAL:        1201
DATE:        Wednesday, February 2, 2022
TIME:        6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
PLACE:        Via Zoom

AGENDA

Nominations are open for all local 1201 executive positions, as follows:

  • Chairperson
  • First Vice-Chairperson
  • Second Vice-Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large (6 positions)
  • Young Worker

RSVP (please contact your local Area office for the zoom link)

The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80)(attached) must be used and should be submitted prior to this meeting to the area office by fax, email, or mail no later than Wednesday, February 2, 2022 4:00 p.m. Nominations will also be accepted at the meeting.

If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Thursday, February 3, 2022 4:00 p.m. 


Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of roles & responsibilities here


