COMPONENT: Administrative Services
LOCAL: 1201
DATE: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
TIME: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
PLACE: Via Zoom
AGENDA
Nominations are open for all local 1201 executive positions, as follows:
- Chairperson
- First Vice-Chairperson
- Second Vice-Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large (6 positions)
- Young Worker
RSVP (please contact your local Area office for the zoom link)
The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80)(attached) must be used and should be submitted prior to this meeting to the area office by fax, email, or mail no later than Wednesday, February 2, 2022 4:00 p.m. Nominations will also be accepted at the meeting.
If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Thursday, February 3, 2022 4:00 p.m.
UWU/MoveUP
