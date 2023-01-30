Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on January 30, 2023

Date:     February 16, 2023

Time:     6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Place:     Virtual Zoom Meeting

 

Topics will include:

· 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Long Term Disability Session

· 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM – Duty to Accommodate Session

 

Zoom Information:

Please contact your area office for this information

 

In Solidarity, 

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Amèna Cleveland, Staff Representative

 

 



