Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Recording Secretary 1 position

Member-at-Large 2 positions

Young Worker (Age 29 & Under) 1 position

The term is until the triannual Local election in early 2022.

The deadline for nominations is: May 18, 2021 at 4:00pm

Your nomination form must include any bio you would like added to the ballot in the event that there is an election (max. 250 words plus one photo). No late bios will be accepted.

Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form and returning

