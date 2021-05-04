Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Local 1203 - Nomination for Local Executive - BCGEU

Local 1203 - Nomination for Local Executive - BCGEU

Published on May 04, 2021

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • Recording Secretary 1 position
  • Member-at-Large 2 positions
  • Young Worker (Age 29 & Under) 1 position

The term is until the triannual Local election in early 2022.

The deadline for nominations is: May 18, 2021 at 4:00pm

Your nomination form must include any bio you would like added to the ballot in the event that there is an election (max. 250 words plus one photo). No late bios will be accepted.

Nomination form must be emailed as an attachment to Katie Marvin, Support Staff, at [email protected] or [email protected]

Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form and returning
by no later than 4:00 pm May 18th, 2021


Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here  

UWU/MoveUP