Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1203 Executive By-Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1203 Executive By-Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 16, 2023

We are pleased to announce that the following members have been duly acclaimed as Members at Large:

  • Andrew Tsang
  • Rhiannon Dominy-Pergentile

Please join us in wishing them well in their new positions.

 

In solidarity,

Jennifer Elkabbany
Local 1203 Chairperson

Romeena Sidhu
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP