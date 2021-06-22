We are pleased to announce the results of the interim election for the Local 1203 Executive Young Worker position.



Our new Young Worker on the Local 1203 Executive is Jasmeen Boparai

Congratulations to our new Executive member and thank you to both candidates for your commitment and service to our Local.



What are Members' Rights to Appeal?



In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, Conducting Local Elections, members have the right to appeal.



Appeals:



32. Members may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the chair's decision, members may appeal to the provincial executive.

33. Ballots and declaratory envelopes will be kept for 20 days after which time, provided no appeal is in process, the local executive may pass a motion to destroy the ballots.



We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.



In solidarity,



Matthew Damario, Local 1203 Chair

Paula Dribnenki, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





