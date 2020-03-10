Congratulations to Matthew Daniels who is the new

Local Member at Large for Local 1203!

Please be advised the following members are on your Local 1203 Executive:

Chairperson Matt Damario

First Vice-Chairperson Jason Singh

Second Vice-Chairperson Laurie Irvine

Treasurer Drina Read

Recording Secretary Connie-Anne Harvey

Member at Large Sandra Havard

Simon Morgan

Lena Ngai

Amanda Chung

Yasmine Parker

Jennifer Elkabbany

Matthew Daniels

Young Worker Alianna Chisholm

In solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP