Congratulations to Matthew Daniels who is the new
Local Member at Large for Local 1203!
Please be advised the following members are on your Local 1203 Executive:
- Chairperson Matt Damario
- First Vice-Chairperson Jason Singh
- Second Vice-Chairperson Laurie Irvine
- Treasurer Drina Read
- Recording Secretary Connie-Anne Harvey
-
Member at Large Sandra Havard
Simon Morgan
Lena Ngai
Amanda Chung
Yasmine Parker
Jennifer Elkabbany
Matthew Daniels
- Young Worker Alianna Chisholm
In solidarity,
Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
