Published on March 10, 2020

 

Congratulations to Matthew Daniels who is the new 

Local Member at Large for Local 1203!

 

Please be advised the following members are on your Local 1203 Executive:

 

  • Chairperson                             Matt Damario
  • First Vice-Chairperson           Jason Singh
  • Second Vice-Chairperson       Laurie Irvine
  • Treasurer                                  Drina Read
  • Recording Secretary               Connie-Anne Harvey
  • Member at Large                      Sandra Havard 
                                                      Simon Morgan 
                                                      Lena Ngai
                                                      Amanda Chung
                                                      Yasmine Parker 
                                                      Jennifer Elkabbany
                                                      Matthew Daniels
  • Young Worker                           Alianna Chisholm

 

In solidarity,

 

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here



