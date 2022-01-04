Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Chairperson 1 position
- 1st Vice Chairperson 1 position
- 2nd Vice Chairperson 1 position
- Treasurer 1 position
- Recording Secretary 1 position
- Member-at-Large 7 positions
- Member-at-Large (Young Worker – Age 29 & Under) 1 position
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: February 8th, 2022 at General Meeting
Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:
Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm
Date: February 8, 2021
Online: Via ZOOM Platform – MUST RSVP
Click Here to RSVP - 1203 General Meeting
Registration for the Meeting is required so that you receive the Zoom link for the meeting, which will be sent three business days prior to the meeting and again the day of the meeting.
The BCGEU Nomination form (attached) must be used and can be submitted at this meeting.
The form may also be submitted to the Lower Mainland Area Office by fax, email, mail, or handed in personally, but must be RECEIVED in office by 4pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
If an election is required, electric balloting will be conducted. All candidates may provide ONE 8.5” x11” information sheet for distribution to members with electric ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, no later than 5pm, Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Please contact the area office for more information on candidate rights and responsibilities.
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.