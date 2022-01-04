Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:



Chairperson 1 position

1 st Vice Chairperson 1 position

Vice Chairperson 1 position 2 nd Vice Chairperson 1 position

Vice Chairperson 1 position Treasurer 1 position

Recording Secretary 1 position

Member-at-Large 7 positions

Member-at-Large (Young Worker – Age 29 & Under) 1 position



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: February 8th, 2022 at General Meeting



Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:



Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Date: February 8, 2021

Online: Via ZOOM Platform – MUST RSVP



Click Here to RSVP - 1203 General Meeting



Registration for the Meeting is required so that you receive the Zoom link for the meeting, which will be sent three business days prior to the meeting and again the day of the meeting.



The BCGEU Nomination form (attached) must be used and can be submitted at this meeting.



The form may also be submitted to the Lower Mainland Area Office by fax, email, mail, or handed in personally, but must be RECEIVED in office by 4pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 .



If an election is required, electric balloting will be conducted. All candidates may provide ONE 8.5” x11” information sheet for distribution to members with electric ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, no later than 5pm, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 . Please contact the area office for more information on candidate rights and responsibilities.







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here