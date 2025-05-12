Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for a vacant executive position on Local 1203.

The following position has been acclaimed:

Second Vice Chairperson

Simranjeet Kaur

There will be an election for the Local 1203 Executive position below starting on May 13, 2025 and closing on May 20, 2025. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them. Please note, names are listed in a randomized order:

Member at Large – Equity Worker:

David Leung

Denny Setiawan

Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :

On May 13, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. Please note, you must have a signed membership application card in order to receive a ballot. If you did not receive a ballot by May 14, 2025 please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on May 20, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1203 members of the results of the election.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity,

Romeena Sidhu (she/her)

Staff Representative

Candidate statement(s): David Leung - Biography

