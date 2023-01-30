Thank you to the members who put their names forward to fill the vacant Local Chairperson position, and the vacant 1st Vice Chairperson position on the Local 1203 Executive. As we currently have only one vacant position per role and two candidates nominated for each role, we will be having an election.



Members will be able to vote for one of the following candidates for the Local Chairperson position:

Cynthia Unrau

Jennifer Elkabbany

Members will be able to vote for one of the following candidates for the 1st Vice Chairperson position:

Cynthia Unrau

Jennifer Elkabbany

Voting opens on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and electronic ballots will be sent out via email after 9:00am. The ballot will include links to candidate bios.



Voting will remain open until Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 5:00pm.



The union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, or if you do not receive a ballot, please email [email protected].



In solidarity



Romeena Sidhu

Staff Representative





