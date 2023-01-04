Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Local Chairperson 1 position

1st Vice Chairperson 1 position

The successful candidates will serve for the remainder of the current term. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 by 4:30p.m.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity,



Matt Damario

Local 1203 Chairperson



Romeena Sidhu

BCGEU Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form for chair here

Download PDF of nomination form for vice chair here

Download PDF of roles & responsibilities for local executive here