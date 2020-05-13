Local 1203 Shop Stewards - Hello from your BCGEU Staff Representative

Hello 1203 Stewards,

I hope you and your loved ones are all staying safe, and healthy, during this challenging time. Some of you are on the frontlines, and others are navigating the challenges of working from home – I just want to say a huge thank you as a fellow British Columbian, for all the hard work you are doing to keep our province going.

I am your BCGEU staff representative, and just wanted to check in to make sure you know your union is here to support you too.

A few quick things – please check out our BCGEU Covid webpage if you have any questions about workplace Covid 19 issues: https://www.bcgeu.ca/covid.

It also has links for you to download a grievance form, or order hard copies of supplies if needed. If you're aware of any WorkSafe injuries, the form for a worker to appeal Worksafe's decision is also available on that page – so please share that information with your members.

If you want to connect with me for any reason, I'm available by email as always, Paula.Dribnenki@bcgeu.ca, or by phone at 604-343-1323.

Take good care, and in solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP