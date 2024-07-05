Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1204 - All Members - Bargaining Proposal Development Session - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1204 - All Members - Bargaining Proposal Development Session - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 05, 2024

                                                             COMPONENT:        Administrative Professionals
                                                                       LOCAL:        Local 1204
                                                                          DATE:        Wednesday, July 31, 2024
                                                                           TIME:        Dinner at 5:30pm
                                                                                             Hybrid Development Session at 6pm
                        

AGENDA

  • Bargaining Proposal Development Session

In order to prepare for the September 5th meeting to pass bargaining proposals the local is hosting space in person and via zoom at 6pm in order to assist in developing proposals and ensuring they are in the correct format ready to be debated and passed on September 5th.
 
Register in advance for this development session via the link below:
 
Link: https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_1204_hybrid_bargaining_proposal_development_session
 
If you have registered to attend virtually, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
 
Connecting to the meeting virtually
 
When you receive the link to connect virtually via Zoom please note that a Zoom account is not necessary. Click on the link provided and follow the instructions. Please ensure to mute your device when not addressing the meeting attendees.
 
If you have questions, please contact DJ Pohl at [email protected]

In solidarity

DJ Pohl, VP Component 12, Local 1204 Chairperson
Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here


UWU/MoveUP