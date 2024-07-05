COMPONENT: Administrative Professionals

LOCAL: Local 1204

DATE: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

TIME: Dinner at 5:30pm

Hybrid Development Session at 6pm



AGENDA

Bargaining Proposal Development Session

In order to prepare for the September 5th meeting to pass bargaining proposals the local is hosting space in person and via zoom at 6pm in order to assist in developing proposals and ensuring they are in the correct format ready to be debated and passed on September 5th.



Register in advance for this development session via the link below:



Link: https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_1204_hybrid_bargaining_proposal_development_session



If you have registered to attend virtually, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.



Connecting to the meeting virtually



When you receive the link to connect virtually via Zoom please note that a Zoom account is not necessary. Click on the link provided and follow the instructions. Please ensure to mute your device when not addressing the meeting attendees.



If you have questions, please contact DJ Pohl at [email protected]



In solidarity



DJ Pohl, VP Component 12, Local 1204 Chairperson

Kevin Hagglund, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here