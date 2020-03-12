Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

2nd Vice Chairperson

Member-at-Large – 2 positions

The term is approximately one year. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available online.

The deadline for nominations is March 26, 2020 by 5 p.m.

The BCGEU Nomination forms (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the Area Office by fax (604-882-5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198a Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 or handed in personally, no later than March 26, 2020 by 5 p.m. In an effort to use less paper and be more earth friendly, only print one nomination form which is attached to this notice for each position. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you use the correct form for the position you are being nominated for.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their roles and responsibilities.

DJ Pohl, Local Chairperson

Dj.pohl.15@gmail.com

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of 2nd vice chair nomination form here

Download PDF of members at large nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP