Published on December 17, 2020

Please be advised that Tara-Lyn Linton and Angie Lynn Aitken have been acclaimed into the positions of Steward with the Ministry of Citizens Services in Chilliwack.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Tara-Lyn and Angie.

 

In solidarity

 

DJ Pohl                                         Kevin Hagglund
L1204 Chair                                  Staff Representative


