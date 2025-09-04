To: All BCGEU Local 1208 Members

Re: Local 1208 Executive Position Acclaimed

We are pleased to announce that the position of 2nd Vice Chairperson is now acclaimed by Alicia Leasak!

Positions that remain vacant are:

3 rd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Recording Secretary

Four Members-at-Large

These positions will remain vacant until appointments have been made. A nomination form has been attached to this bulletin (which can be photocopied for additional forms, if needed) and additional forms can be picked up at the local BCGEU Area Office.

Nominations can either be:

Hand delivered or mailed to the BCGEU Area Office, 46 7 th Ave S, Cranbrook BC V1C 2J1

Ave S, Cranbrook BC V1C 2J1 Faxed to 250-489-4700 or 1-800-946-0253

Emailed to [email protected]

Download Local 1208 Executive Nom Form 2025.pdf





FA-572