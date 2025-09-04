To: All BCGEU Local 1208 Members
Re: Local 1208 Executive Position Acclaimed
We are pleased to announce that the position of 2nd Vice Chairperson is now acclaimed by Alicia Leasak!
Positions that remain vacant are:
- 3rd Vice Chairperson
- Recording Secretary
- Four Members-at-Large
These positions will remain vacant until appointments have been made. A nomination form has been attached to this bulletin (which can be photocopied for additional forms, if needed) and additional forms can be picked up at the local BCGEU Area Office.
Nominations can either be:
- Hand delivered or mailed to the BCGEU Area Office, 46 7th Ave S, Cranbrook BC V1C 2J1
- Faxed to 250-489-4700 or 1-800-946-0253
- Emailed to [email protected]
Download Local 1208 Executive Nom Form 2025.pdf
MoveUP
FA-572
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs