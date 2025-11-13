Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1210 - Nomination Results for Local 1210 Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1210 - Nomination Results for Local 1210 Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 13, 2025

To: All Local 1210 BCGEU Members

Re: Nomination Results for Local 1210 Stewards

Nominations for Local 1210 Stewards closed on November 12, 2025.

The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:

Toni Mae Bottle
Nicole Leslie

They now join the following previously elected Stewards Jess Campbell, Candace Peever, Gerri Zazalak, Himanshu H and Drew Ferreira in representing workers in Local 1210.

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP