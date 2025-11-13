To: All Local 1210 BCGEU Members

Re: Nomination Results for Local 1210 Stewards





Nominations for Local 1210 Stewards closed on November 12, 2025.



The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:

Toni Mae Bottle

Nicole Leslie

They now join the following previously elected Stewards Jess Campbell, Candace Peever, Gerri Zazalak, Himanshu H and Drew Ferreira in representing workers in Local 1210.



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In solidarity,



Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP