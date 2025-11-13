To: All Local 1210 BCGEU Members
Re: Nomination Results for Local 1210 Stewards
Nominations for Local 1210 Stewards closed on November 12, 2025.
The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:
Toni Mae Bottle
Nicole Leslie
They now join the following previously elected Stewards Jess Campbell, Candace Peever, Gerri Zazalak, Himanshu H and Drew Ferreira in representing workers in Local 1210.
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
In solidarity,
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs