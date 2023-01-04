Click here to find info on COVID-19

Nomination For Local 1210 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 05, 2023

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

-Chairperson
-Local 1st Vice Chair
-Local 2nd Vice Chair
-Treasurer
-Recording Secretary
-Member-At-Large (7 Positions)
-Member-At-Large Young Worker (1 Position)

 

The deadline to send in nominations is: Midnight on Monday, February 6, 2023  


The term is the remainder of the three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.

 
Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed using the information below:


Fort St John Area Office of the BCGEU
10147 100th Ave, Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
[email protected]
Phone: (250) 785-6185 / 1-800-667-0788
Fax: (250) 785-0048 / 1-800-946-0255




Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here

