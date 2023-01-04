Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:



-Chairperson -Local 1st Vice Chair -Local 2nd Vice Chair -Treasurer -Recording Secretary -Member-At-Large (7 Positions) -Member-At-Large Young Worker (1 Position)

The deadline to send in nominations is: Midnight on Monday, February 6, 2023



The term is the remainder of the three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.



Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11 black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of close of nominations.





Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed using the information below:



Fort St John Area Office of the BCGEU

10147 100th Ave, Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7

[email protected]

Phone: (250) 785-6185 / 1-800-667-0788

Fax: (250) 785-0048 / 1-800-946-0255 10147 100th Ave, Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7Phone: (250) 785-6185 / 1-800-667-0788Fax: (250) 785-0048 / 1-800-946-0255







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP