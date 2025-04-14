Your Local Executive will be visiting various worksites within the local on April 23 and 24 to celebrate Administrative Professionals Week!

We have spoken with many of you already and plan to visit as many worksite as we can!

On Wednesday April 23, 2025, we will be in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, McBride, Valmont and various worksites in Prince George.

On Thursday April 24, 2025, we will visit any remaining Prince George worksites.

We look forward to seeing you all and onboarding any new members and/or answering questions you may have.

Happy Administrative Professionals Week from all of your Local Executive!

Dawn Dreher, 1211 Local Chair



