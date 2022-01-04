Due to increasing covid cases, all BCGEU offices are closed and staff are working remotely from Jan 4 to 17, at which time we will reassess the situation. Members can call or email their area office for assistance. Contact info can be found here.
The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline to send in nominations is: 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.
Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:
Diane L. Wood Union Centre Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU 500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6 Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772 Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257 Email: [email protected]
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
