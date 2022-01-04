Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

First Vice-Chairperson

Second Vice-Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large

Young Worker

The term is three years. Information on these roles is attached HERE

Deadline to send nominations is: February 10, 2022, at 5:00pm

Nominations Close at the meeting: Via Zoom or In person at the Terrace BCGEU office

Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.

Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:

Northwest Area Office of the BCGEU

4600 Lazelle Avenue, Terrace, BC V8G 1S5

Fax: (250) 635-3588

Phone: (250) 635-9126

Email: [email protected]

Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open. (Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form)

If there is a need for an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office by 5:00pm the following business day after close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

The meeting is scheduled for February 10, 2022, at 5:00pm

You can attend the meeting in person at the Terrace Area Office or via zoom. Contact the Terrace Area Office for Zoom info.

Pre-registry required with a maximum of 10 attendees in person.

Vaccine Passport required to attend in person

Please RSVP as soon as possible. Click here to register

http://events.bcgeu.ca/1212_-_local_exec_nominations_meeting

Christine Fuller

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities here



