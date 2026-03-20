To the wonderful stewards I have worked with, It has been a privilege serving as your BCGEU Staff Representative over the past few years. I am writing to inform you of an upcoming change to my caseload.



Effective April 7, 2026, Toby Mustill will be taking over Local 1301. Toby comes from one of other area offices, and I am confident you will find him a great to work with. You can reach him at [email protected].



I deeply appreciate the passion and dedication you bring to advocating for our members. Thank you for your hard work and for the opportunity to work alongside you.



In solidarity



Amēna Cleveland

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP