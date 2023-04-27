Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1701 - Elements Casino, Victoria - Member-to-Member Site Visits, May 26 & 27, 2023

Published on May 16, 2023

Please join Local 1701 Chairperson, Deanne Terpenning, who will be hosting two Member-to-Member site visits, as listed below.

This is your opportunity to meet with your elected representative and to ask questions.

1st Site Visit:
Date: May 26, 2023, Time:6 p.m.-10 p.m.

2nd Site Visit:
Date: May 27, 2023,Time:11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location for both Site Visits:
Elements Casino - Silver Room, 1708 Island Hwy, Victoria

In solidarity,

Deanne Terpenning, Chairperson, Local 1701
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

