Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
:
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 1701 - Vancity Credit Union - Member-to-Member Site Visit, May 25, 2023
Published on May 16, 2023
Please join Local 1701 Chairperson, Deanne Terpenning, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member site visit.
This is your opportunity to meet with your elected representative and to ask questions. DATE: May 25, 2023 TIME: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PLACE: Boardroom, Vancity, Victoria Community Branch, 3075 Douglas Street
In solidarity,
Deanne Terpenning, Chairperson, Local 1701 Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
