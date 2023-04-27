Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1701 - Vancity Credit Union - Member-to-Member Site Visit, May 25, 2023

Published on May 16, 2023

Please join Local 1701 Chairperson, Deanne Terpenning, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member site visit.

This is your opportunity to meet with your elected representative and to ask questions.

DATE: May 25, 2023
TIME: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
PLACE: Boardroom, Vancity, Victoria Community Branch, 3075 Douglas Street 

In solidarity,

Deanne Terpenning, Chairperson, Local 1701
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download a PDF of this notice

 