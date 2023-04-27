Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 26, 2023

As you are aware, Vancity has elected to introduce a new flex benefits plan that will be implemented as of July 1, 2023. We just became aware that there has been a reduction in the level of benefits provided in your new proposed extended health plan. The Union did not agree to any reduction; as such, a grievance has been filed against these changes.
 
We will keep you updated as we have more information.
 
Should you have any immediate concerns regarding your benefits please reach out to your local steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Stacey Campbell
BCGEU Staff Representative



