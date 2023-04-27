Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Local 1701 Vancity Credit Union Vancity’s proposed new “flex benefits” plan effective July 1st - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on May 26, 2023
As you are aware, Vancity has elected to introduce a new flex benefits plan that will be implemented as of July 1, 2023. We just became aware that there has been a reduction in the level of benefits provided in your new proposed extended health plan. The Union did not agree to any reduction; as such, a grievance has been filed against these changes.
We will keep you updated as we have more information.
Should you have any immediate concerns regarding your benefits please reach out to your local steward.
