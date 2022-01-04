COMPONENT: General Services
LOCAL: 1702
DATE: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
PLACE: Via Zoom
Nominations are open for all local 1702 executive positions, as follows:
- Chairperson
- 1st Vice Chairperson
- 2nd Vice Chairperson
- Treasurer
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large (x2)
- Member-at-Large (Young Worker)
The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, or email no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Additional agenda items for this meeting are:
Covid in the Workplace – discussion of how it’s going at each worksite
Close of nominations for local election
Please request Zoom link from your area office.
In solidarity
Hilary Andow
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
