COMPONENT: General Services

LOCAL: 1702

DATE: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

PLACE: Via Zoom



AGENDA



Nominations are open for all local 1702 executive positions, as follows:



Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (x2)

Member-at-Large (Young Worker)



The BCGEU Nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted to the area office by mail, fax, or email no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 .



If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 .



Additional agenda items for this meeting are:

Covid in the Workplace – discussion of how it’s going at each worksite

Close of nominations for local election



Please request Zoom link from your area office.



In solidarity



Hilary Andow

Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities