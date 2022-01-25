Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1703 Members at Grand Villa Casino - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1703 Members at Grand Villa Casino - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 02, 2022

The Union would like to announce the following members are the successful candidates for the Grand Villa Bargaining Committee:

 Supervisors:
     • Irene Jamieson
     • Eason Zhang
     • Rod Anderson

There was a 1 vote gap between the last successful candidate and first unsuccessful candidate.

Field Staff:
    • Doug Warden
    • Kevin Johnson
    • Yvonne Fortt

The successful candidate will be contacted by the assigned negotiator in the coming weeks to begin the process of renewing your collective agreement.

We thank all of the members that put forward their names to represent members at Grand Villa.

In Solidarity (on behalf of Gary Bennett)

Download PDF of notice here


UWU/MoveUP