The Union would like to announce the following members are the successful candidates for the Grand Villa Bargaining Committee:



Supervisors:

• Irene Jamieson

• Eason Zhang

• Rod Anderson



There was a 1 vote gap between the last successful candidate and first unsuccessful candidate.



Field Staff:

• Doug Warden

• Kevin Johnson

• Yvonne Fortt



The successful candidate will be contacted by the assigned negotiator in the coming weeks to begin the process of renewing your collective agreement.



We thank all of the members that put forward their names to represent members at Grand Villa.



In Solidarity (on behalf of Gary Bennett)



UWU/MoveUP