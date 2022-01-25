In the last round of bargaining, we were successful in negotiating positive changes in your Collective Agreement regarding missed shifts. Please review this language and if you have questions please reach out to a steward or your bargaining committee.



Article 21.7 Missed Shift

(a) An employee will be recorded as a missed shift under the following circumstances (except where a leave of absence has been previously approved according to Article 21.6)

Failure to confirm an assignment of work, or; Failure to work a confirmed shift.

(b) Employees may elect to take three Major Events off per season. The employee will be requested to fill out the appropriate paperwork one month prior to the Event. Requests will be granted at the discretion of the Employer but will not be unreasonably withheld.

(c) An employee who misses a confirmed shift outside of the three days mentioned above, may be disciplined.



Attendance at the High Impact Mandatory and Major Events is a condition of continued employment. Once confirmed, an employee who does not show up for these events may be disciplined except where a leave of absence has been granted.



In solidarity, Your Bargaining Committee:



Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative

Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Chairperson - Concession

Ian Christie, Bargaining Committee Member - Concession

James Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member - Stock

Mike Kowalchuk, Bargaining Committee Member - Kitchen

Raffaele Sciarretta, Bargaining Committee Member - Catering

Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member - Catering



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP