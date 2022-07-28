We are pleased to announce that a tentative collective agreement has been reached with your employer.



Next steps: We are putting together the ratification document which will highlight the proposed changed and this will be sent to you. We will be setting up ratification meetings to discuss the details and answer any questions you may have. Following the meetings, a confidential vote will be held.



We will follow up once the ratification document is ready to be circulated and the ratification meetings have been set.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member's Portal here.



In solidarity



Your Bargaining Committee



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP