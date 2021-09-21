As per BCGEU Policy G-20 related to funding for bargaining committees, the Servomation Bargaining Committee is approved for three members only therefore a new nomination process will be required.

The Union is declaring nominations open for a total of three (3) positions to sit on the upcoming bargaining committee. Available positions need to be filled from the departments as follows:

Concession Department (1)

Catering Department (1)

Kitchen or Stock (1)

In order to be duly nominated you must fill out the attached form and it must be received at the Lower Mainland Area Office via fax or email by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Candidates have the right to submit ONE 8.5" x11" information sheet, which will be distributed with ballots and posted on the website in the event of an election.

Your information sheet must be received by the area office one (1) day after close of nominations. Contact the area office for more information on candidate rights and responsibilities.

Nomination form must be mailed, faxed or emailed as an attachment the Lower Mainland Area Office: 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Phone: 604-215-1499 Fax: 604-215-1410 Email: [email protected]

Nominations can be made by completing the nomination form and returning

by no later than 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



