Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson (1)

First Vice-Chairperson (1)

Second Vice-Chairperson (1)

Recording Secretary (1)

Member-at-Large (5)

Member-at-Large (1) – Young Worker

Member-at-Large (1) - Equity

Member-at-Large (1) - Indigenous

The term is active until the next triennial local elections are held. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: Friday, March 20, 2026, 5:00pm



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Please note that you cannot nominate yourself.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In solidarity



Kaja Ryzner

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here









UWU/MoveUP