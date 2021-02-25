Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 25, 2021

Nominations closed on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. for positions of 2021 Convention Delegates and Alternates. The following were the successful candidates:

  • Delegate (Chair)               Kurt Langdon
  • Delegate                           Jocelyn Vandenheuvel
  • Alternate                          Naomi Gallant
  • Alternate                          Suzanne Langdon

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Convention Delegate elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!


In Solidarity

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

