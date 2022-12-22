To: All BCGEU Local 1710 members
Re: Nominations for Local Executive
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:
- Second Vice Chairperson
- Recording Secretary
- Youth Worker Rep
- Equity Member
There are two years remaining in these three year terms. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.
The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 pm January 22, 2023
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
Nomination forms and additional information on roles and responsibilities are attached.
(Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form)
Elections/Local 1710/ FA804 Nominations open Dec 21 2022
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.