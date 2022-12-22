To: All BCGEU Local 1710 members

Re: Nominations for Local Executive

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Second Vice Chairperson

Recording Secretary

Youth Worker Rep

Equity Member

There are two years remaining in these three year terms. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 pm January 22, 2023

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Nomination forms and additional information on roles and responsibilities are attached.

(Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form)

Elections/Local 1710/ FA804 Nominations open Dec 21 2022





UWU/MoveUP