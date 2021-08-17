There has been an update to your Bargaining Committee. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee.



Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Chair

Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member

Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member

Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member

Michael Irwin – Bargaining Committee Member

Please join us in welcoming Charlene Jackson as Bargaining Committee Chair, and Michael Irwin stepping forward as Committee Member from being previous Alternate for the City of Fort St. John Bargaining Committee!

In solidarity,



Naomi Gallant, Local 1710 Chair

Kathy Weaver, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP