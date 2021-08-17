Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 1710, City of Fort St. John - Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on August 17, 2021

There has been an update to your Bargaining Committee. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee.

Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Chair
Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member
Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member
Michael Irwin – Bargaining Committee Member

Please join us in welcoming Charlene Jackson as Bargaining Committee Chair, and Michael Irwin stepping forward as Committee Member from being previous Alternate for the City of Fort St. John Bargaining Committee!

In solidarity,

Naomi Gallant, Local 1710 Chair
Kathy Weaver, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

