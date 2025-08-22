Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1710 FA573 General Member Meeting - Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1710 FA573 General Member Meeting - Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 22, 2025

COMPONENT: 17 – General Services

LOCAL: 1710

DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

TIME: 5:00 pm

PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John or

Via Zoom

 

 

AGENDA

  • Call to order
  • Land acknowledgement
  • Reading of minutes
  • Business arising from minutes
  • Communications
  • Reports of officers and committees
  • Steward group discussion
  • Delegate reports (labour council, CLC, NUPGE, BCFed)
  • Unfinished business
  • Nominations, elections, and installation of officers
  • New business
  • Good & welfare
  • Adjournment

 

If attending via zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/85134246889?pwd=RnswYwn5Dqva21raBnCErI5vN67ibc.1

Meeting ID: 851 3424 6889
Passcode: 969538

---

One tap mobile
+14388097799,,85134246889#,,,,*969538# Canada
+15873281099,,85134246889#,,,,*969538# Canada

 

We look forward to seeing you!



UWU/MoveUP