COMPONENT: 17 – General Services

LOCAL: 1710

DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

TIME: 5:00 pm

PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John or

Via Zoom

AGENDA

Call to order

Land acknowledgement

Reading of minutes

Business arising from minutes

Communications

Reports of officers and committees

Steward group discussion

Delegate reports (labour council, CLC, NUPGE, BCFed)

Unfinished business

Nominations, elections, and installation of officers

New business

Good & welfare

Adjournment

If attending via zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/85134246889?pwd=RnswYwn5Dqva21raBnCErI5vN67ibc.1

Meeting ID: 851 3424 6889

Passcode: 969538

---

One tap mobile

+14388097799,,85134246889#,,,,*969538# Canada

+15873281099,,85134246889#,,,,*969538# Canada

We look forward to seeing you!





UWU/MoveUP