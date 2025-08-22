COMPONENT: 17 – General Services
LOCAL: 1710
DATE: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
TIME: 5:00 pm
PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John or
Via Zoom
AGENDA
- Call to order
- Land acknowledgement
- Reading of minutes
- Business arising from minutes
- Communications
- Reports of officers and committees
- Steward group discussion
- Delegate reports (labour council, CLC, NUPGE, BCFed)
- Unfinished business
- Nominations, elections, and installation of officers
- New business
- Good & welfare
- Adjournment
If attending via zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/85134246889?pwd=RnswYwn5Dqva21raBnCErI5vN67ibc.1
Meeting ID: 851 3424 6889
Passcode: 969538
---
One tap mobile
+14388097799,,85134246889#,,,,*969538# Canada
+15873281099,,85134246889#,,,,*969538# Canada
We look forward to seeing you!
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs