Your Sick Bank Committee is comprised of 5 Union members plus the BCGEU Staff Representative.



We now have an opening for 3 committee members.



The role of the sick bank committee is to review and approve requests made based on the Collective Agreement Language and processes established. Committee members are required to respond to requests in a timely manner.



If you are willing to participate as a committee member, please advise Bargaining Chair Brenda Olanski, as soon as possible. The current sick bank committee will consider all who have expressed interest. The Union will then appoint the new committee members in accordance with the committee's recommendations.





In Solidarity



Tennille Penner

Staff Representative



