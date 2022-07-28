Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1710 Members at Lake View Credit Union - Tentative Agreement Reached - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 07, 2022

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement.

Details to be shared at an upcoming ratification meeting, date and time to be forthcoming, tentatively during the week of October 17, 2022.
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
On behalf of your Bargaining Committee:
 
Danika Boyer, Bargaining Chair
Kaitlin Fritz, Bargaining Committee Member
 
