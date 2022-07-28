Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement.



Details to be shared at an upcoming ratification meeting, date and time to be forthcoming, tentatively during the week of October 17, 2022.





In solidarity,



Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

On behalf of your Bargaining Committee:



Danika Boyer, Bargaining Chair

Kaitlin Fritz, Bargaining Committee Member



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP