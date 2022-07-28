Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement.
Details to be shared at an upcoming ratification meeting, date and time to be forthcoming, tentatively during the week of October 17, 2022.
In solidarity,
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative
On behalf of your Bargaining Committee:
Danika Boyer, Bargaining Chair
Kaitlin Fritz, Bargaining Committee Member
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
