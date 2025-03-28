COMPONENT: 17 – General Services
LOCAL: 1710
DATE: Monday, April 14, 2025
TIME: 5:00 pm
PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John or
Via Zoom
AGENDA
- Swearing in of new Executive
- Component 17 updates
If attending via zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84116005478?pwd=BW4TO9ClUOhVa8FcFDmxlTC0pJ5mo1.1
Meeting ID: 841 1600 5478
Passcode: 981831
---
One tap mobile:
+17789072071,,84116005478#,,,,*981831# Canada
+12042727920,,84116005478#,,,,*981831# Canada
We look forward to seeing you!
