Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1710 Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1710 Union Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 28, 2025

COMPONENT:  17 – General Services
LOCAL:           1710
DATE:             Monday, April 14, 2025
TIME:             5:00 pm
PLACE:           BCGEU Peace River Area Office
                      10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John or
                       Via Zoom
 

AGENDA

  • Swearing in of new Executive
  • Component 17 updates

If attending via zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84116005478?pwd=BW4TO9ClUOhVa8FcFDmxlTC0pJ5mo1.1

Meeting ID: 841 1600 5478
Passcode: 981831
---
One tap mobile:
+17789072071,,84116005478#,,,,*981831# Canada
+12042727920,,84116005478#,,,,*981831# Canada
 
We look forward to seeing you!



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP