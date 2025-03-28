COMPONENT: 17 – General Services

LOCAL: 1710

DATE: Monday, April 14, 2025

TIME: 5:00 pm

PLACE: BCGEU Peace River Area Office

10147 100th Avenue, Fort St. John or

Via Zoom



AGENDA

Swearing in of new Executive

Component 17 updates

If attending via zoom:



Join Zoom Meeting

https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/84116005478?pwd=BW4TO9ClUOhVa8FcFDmxlTC0pJ5mo1.1



Meeting ID: 841 1600 5478

Passcode: 981831

---

One tap mobile:

+17789072071,,84116005478#,,,,*981831# Canada

+12042727920,,84116005478#,,,,*981831# Canada



We look forward to seeing you!







Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP