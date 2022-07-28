Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

1 Position: Second-Vice Chairperson

3 Positions: Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline for nominations is: November 18, 2022 @ 5pm.



A brief summary of responsibilities and activities are listed below for the positions, if you require more information, please contact Sheila Knight 250-388-9948. Please read the description below to see if you or a coworker might be interested in becoming involved on the Local Executive. If you are interested, please send an e-mail with the nomination form attached to your BCGEU staff representative Sheila Knight at [email protected]. If you cannot print a nomination form for signature then please e-mail to the same e-mail address above, to discuss other ways to submit the nomination.



Role of the positions: Local officers are expected to attend all meetings, and work together to administer the local.

2nd VICE CHAIRPERSON

It shall be the duty of the 2nd vice chairperson in the absence of the chairperson and 1st vice chairperson to assume the chair and discharge the duties of the chair according to the bylaws.

Such other duties as may be assigned by the chairperson or the bylaws.

Member at Large

Such duties as may be assigned by the chairperson.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



In Solidarity,



Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair

Dimitri Vaisius, First-Vice chairperson

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here