Hello BCGEU Members,

I want to start by taking a moment to thank all stewards for your exceptional work over the past 18 months. Your support of fellow union members, through what has truly been an unprecedented time, has been noticed and appreciated.

Triennial steward elections

As you may be aware, in accordance with BCGEU's Bylaws (Section 1(f)(i)) it is time to hold our Triennial Steward Elections. Notifications announcing the opening of nominations for steward positions will be going out soon.

What does this mean for current stewards?

Even if you are currently a steward, when the call for nominations goes out it will be necessary for you to be re-nominated as a steward. Whether you have been a steward for over 10 years or 10 weeks, you must complete a nomination form and return it to your local area office by the deadline.

The steward elections are now open so please look for that notification in your email and get your nomination forms in right away. Closing date for nomination is 5:00PM on Thursday, November 4, 2021 . If you have any questions, please email your Staff Representative directly.

Thank you in advance for the valuable work you do in representing the BCGEU membership.

The Union looks forward to continuing to work with each of you.

In solidarity,

Jackie Pierre Hilary Andow

Local 2003 Chair Staff Representative



