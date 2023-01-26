Local 2003 is seeking to recruit and train more Union Observers.

The role of the Union Observer is to observe whether all candidates are treated in a fair and impartial manner and to report the actions of the panel to the Union.

As a Union Observer, you will sit on a panel and act as the Union's representation. You will not be advised of the candidate who requested the observer because the observer must be a "disinterested party". This means you cannot be involved in any way in the competition itself. Preferably, you should be from a work area outside of the area of competition. Union observers must not at any time during the panel interview, or during subsequent discussions, express any opinions as to the conduct of the panel, the merit of the candidates, or the panel's selection. This is done only in the report to the union.

Union observers must maintain the strictest confidentiality and under no circumstances are the panel proceedings to be discussed with any applicant, panel member, or anyone else other than a union staff representative.

Should you be interested in taking on this role within your Union, you will receive training and book offs for any Union Observer opportunity you agree to take on.

In order to determine how many training sessions will be required, the Union is requesting that you email [email protected] and indicate you are interested in taking the course. Please provide your full name, the name of your employer and the best contact number to reach you at.

The BCGEU will be accepting expressions of interest for this training until February 24, 2023, and will be looking at scheduling training dates in the month of March and April.

In solidarity,

Jason Singh – Staff Representative

Sebastian Kallos – Local 2003 Chairperson



