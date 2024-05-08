To: All BCGEU Local 2004 Members
Re: Local 2004 Executive - Nomination Results
We are pleased to announce that the following members were nominated and acclaimed to the Local 2004 Executive:
· Young Worker – Hanbin Choi
· Member at Large – Rupinderjit Sandhu
· Member at Large – Alexander Redchurch
· Member at Large – Guy Rosenfeld
Congratulations to the Executive!
In solidarity,
Rob Davis, Chairperson
Chad Blackey, Staff Representative
