To: All BCGEU Local 2004 Members

Re: Local 2004 Executive - Nomination Results

We are pleased to announce that the following members were nominated and acclaimed to the Local 2004 Executive:

· Young Worker – Hanbin Choi

· Member at Large – Rupinderjit Sandhu

· Member at Large – Alexander Redchurch

· Member at Large – Guy Rosenfeld

Congratulations to the Executive!





In solidarity,

Rob Davis, Chairperson

Chad Blackey, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP