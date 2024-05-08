Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 2004 Executive - Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 2004 Executive - Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 08, 2024

To: All BCGEU Local 2004 Members

Re: Local 2004 Executive - Nomination Results

 

We are pleased to announce that the following members were nominated and acclaimed to the Local 2004 Executive:

 

· Young Worker – Hanbin Choi

· Member at Large – Rupinderjit Sandhu

· Member at Large – Alexander Redchurch

· Member at Large – Guy Rosenfeld

 

Congratulations to the Executive!

In solidarity,

Rob Davis, Chairperson
Chad Blackey, Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP