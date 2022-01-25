Nominations open January 28, 2022 for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1st Vice Chairperson

2nd Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member at Large (3 positions)

Note: nominations received prior to January 28, 2022 will have to be resubmitted*



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



Nominations submitted by fax, email or mail must be received at the Fraser Valley Area office by 5:00 pm on Monday, February 28, 2022



The BCGEU nomination form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and must be received at the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 no later than 5 :00 p.m., Monday, February 28, 2022 . Nominations may also be made in person at the Local 2004 general meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022 between 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.



In an effort to use less paper and be more earth friendly, only one nomination form is attached to this notice. Please make any necessary copies and ensure you clearly mark which position you are being nominated for.



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Fraser Valley Area Office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mailed to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 within one business day of the close of nominations (no later than 5:00 pm March 1, 2022).



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of local executive roles and responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP