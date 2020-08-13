 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on August 13, 2020

 

Nominations for Local Executive have now closed. The following member was acclaimed:

 

Member-at-Large    Amanpreet Sidhu

 

In solidarity

 

Anthony Davies

Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here


