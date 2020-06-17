Thank you to the members who put their names forward to fill the vacant positions on the local 2007 executive. The call for nominations closed on June 15, 2020. An election was not required and the following members have been acclaimed to the positions below:

Local chairperson: Lorraine Robinson

Member at large: Isaac Gilbert



In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, vacant positions on the local executive are considered to remain open. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local will be notified and nominations for that position will remain open for a further three days.





In solidarity,



Kelly Hutchinson

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP