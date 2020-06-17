 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on June 17, 2020

Thank you to the members who put their names forward to fill the vacant positions on the local 2007 executive. The call for nominations closed on June 15, 2020. An election was not required and the following members have been acclaimed to the positions below:

Local chairperson: Lorraine Robinson

Member at large:  Isaac Gilbert

In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, vacant positions on the local executive are considered to remain open. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local will be notified and nominations for that position will remain open for a further three days. 


In solidarity,

Kelly Hutchinson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



