The BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention will be taking place June 10 - June 13, 2020. Local 2011 will be sending 3 delegates and 4 alternates to Convention (The Chair goes by right). If you would like attend the BCGEU 2020 Convention, you must be nominated and be elected to attend. Interested members should complete the nomination form attached and send it to the Prince George Area Office.



Please Note:In order to attend Convention, the member must in good standing, have a signed membership application card, and be able to attend the entire convention from June 10 to 13, 2020 inclusive.



Please forward all nominations forms by Midnight on: Sunday, March 1, 2020.



All forms can be sent by email, fax, or mailed to:



Diane L. Wood Union Centre (Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU)

500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6

Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772

Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257

Email: Area11@bcgeu.ca



If you have any questions, please contact the Prince George Area Office or your Local 2011 Chair, Dylan Tripp.



Have a great day,



Lori Macnair

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Delegate nomination form here

Download Alternate delegate nomination from here





