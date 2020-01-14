Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:
- Treasurer
- Member at Large - Equity
The term is until the next triennial election period, starting January 1, 2021. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your Area Office.
The nomination period is for January 14, 2020 – January 22, 2020 by 5pm
If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.
Please note this will be an electronic ballot should an election be required.
In solidarity
Kim Shelley, Staff Representative
Ken Neal, Local Chair
Download PDF of notice here
Download Treasurer nomination form here
Download member at large nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
