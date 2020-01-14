B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on January 14, 2020

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

  • Treasurer
  • Member at Large - Equity

The term is until the next triennial election period, starting January 1, 2021. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your Area Office.

The nomination period is for January 14, 2020 – January 22, 2020 by 5pm

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received within one business day of the close of nominations.

Please note this will be an electronic ballot should an election be required.

 

In solidarity

Kim Shelley, Staff Representative
Ken Neal, Local Chair


Download PDF of notice here 
Download Treasurer nomination form here 
Download member at large nomination form here 


