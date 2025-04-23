Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Local 301 Executive Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 23, 2025

We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 301 Executive:

 

Position
Candidates
Number of Votes for Candidate
Number of Ballots Spoiled
Successful Candidate

Chairperson

Kate Banky – acclaimed

 

 

Kate Banky

1st Vice Chairperson

Meghan Blackburn

Ash Vomacka

Monique Yuan

66

63

39

-

-

-

Meghan Blackburn

2nd Vice Chairperson

Ash Vomacka

Meghan Blackburn

84

81

-

-

Ash Vomacka

3rd Vice Chairperson

Monique Yuan

Ash Vomacka

Mala Moulik

64

49

48

-

-

-

Monique Yuan

Recording Secretary

Ash Vomacka

Tara Leary

82

78

-

-

Tara Leary

Member-at-Large (4)

Meghan Thom

Rebecca McEwan

Meghan Blackburn

Mala Moulik

Marina Bazalitskaya

Chris Doberstein

George North

Megan Buchkowski

Claire Negrich

Kari-Ann Holler Hartl

89

87

81

72

68

65

56

54

50

42

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Meghan Thom

Rebecca McEwan

Mala Moulik

Marina Bazalitskaya

Young Worker

 

 

 

vacant

Equity Worker

Monique Yuan

Mala Moulik

94

64

 

vacant

Indigenous Worker

 

 

 

vacant

 

Pursuant to PE Policy D-8 "Conducting Local Elections":

 

"7. Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated."

 

Appeals

 

"41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive."

 

In solidarity,

 

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

 


Download a PDF of this bulletin

