We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 301 Executive:

Position Candidates Number of Votes for Candidate Number of Ballots Spoiled Successful Candidate

Chairperson Kate Banky – acclaimed Kate Banky 1st Vice Chairperson Meghan Blackburn Ash Vomacka Monique Yuan 66 63 39 - - - Meghan Blackburn 2nd Vice Chairperson Ash Vomacka Meghan Blackburn 84 81 - - Ash Vomacka 3rd Vice Chairperson Monique Yuan Ash Vomacka Mala Moulik 64 49 48 - - - Monique Yuan Recording Secretary Ash Vomacka Tara Leary 82 78 - - Tara Leary Member-at-Large (4) Meghan Thom Rebecca McEwan Meghan Blackburn Mala Moulik Marina Bazalitskaya Chris Doberstein George North Megan Buchkowski Claire Negrich Kari-Ann Holler Hartl 89 87 81 72 68 65 56 54 50 42 - - - - - - - - - - Meghan Thom Rebecca McEwan Mala Moulik Marina Bazalitskaya Young Worker vacant Equity Worker Monique Yuan Mala Moulik 94 64 vacant Indigenous Worker vacant

Pursuant to PE Policy D-8 "Conducting Local Elections":

"7. Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated."

Appeals

"41. A candidate may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published in the member bulletin. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the component vice president's decision, a candidate may appeal to the provincial executive."

In solidarity,

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP