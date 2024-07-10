We are pleased to announce the results of the interim election for the Local 301 Executive Member-at-Large Equity and Young Worker Representative positions.



Our new Members-at-Large Equity on the Local 301 Executive is Monique Yuan







Our new Young Worker Representative on the Local 301 Executive is Corrin Ferguson.





The Young Worker Representative position was tied and per BCGEU policy and the winner was chosen based on a random draw.



Our next general local election cycle for all positions will be held in the winter of 2025.



Congratulations to our new Executive members and thank you to all candidates for your commitment and service to our Local.



What are Members' Rights to Appeal?



In accordance to the Provincial Executive Policy Reference Manual, Constitution & Structure, PE Policy D-8, Conducting Local Elections, members have the right to appeal.



Appeals:



32. Members may appeal the election results to their component vice president within 10 days after results are published. If the election under appeal is in the component vice president's local, the appeal should be made to the president who may designate an investigator. Within 10 days of receiving the chair's decision, members may appeal to the provincial executive.



33. Ballots and declaratory envelopes will be kept for 20 days after which time, provided no appeal is in process, the local executive may pass a motion to destroy the ballots.



We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.



In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here







