  2. Local 301 Executive Member-at-Large Election *CANCELLED* - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 15, 2023

This is to notify all members in Local 301 that due to technical difficulties, we have had to cancel the online voting for the two (2) Member-at-Large positions.
 
We are working on correcting the issue and voting will resume in January of 2024. 
 
A notice will be sent out shortly with the new details required to vote through our voting software, SimplyVoting. We apologize for any inconvenience to those that have already voted but we need to ensure a fair election process.
 
In solidarity,
 
Michelle Webster, Staff Representative
Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here



