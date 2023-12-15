This is to notify all members in Local 301 that due to technical difficulties, we have had to cancel the online voting for the two (2) Member-at-Large positions.



We are working on correcting the issue and voting will resume in January of 2024.



A notice will be sent out shortly with the new details required to vote through our voting software, SimplyVoting. We apologize for any inconvenience to those that have already voted but we need to ensure a fair election process.



In solidarity,



Michelle Webster, Staff Representative

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here

