COMPONENT: Component 3 - Community Social Services
LOCAL: 301
DATE: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
TIME: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
PLACE: BCGEU Victoria Area Office or Zoom
(Parking and building access: 588 Burnside Rd E.)
Please join the local 301 executive for an in-person and online general meeting. Food and beverages will be available!
For those who wish to attend via zoom, please use this link: Local 301 General Meeting
Meeting ID: 893 2368 2448
Passcode: 407171
We have elections coming up for the local executive—we would love this opportunity to tell you a bit about that role and how to get nominated if you’re interested. We’ll also review how voting will work and answer any questions.
You also may have heard, the BCGEU is getting a new Indigenous Services Component. This will affect some of the amazing agencies currently in 301, so we wanted to take this opportunity to tell you more about component 14 and how getting that local elected will work!
And as always, we would love to hear your union questions, workplace wins, and activism stories!
Please RSVP to attend the in-person meeting here: Local 301 General Meeting
We look forward to seeing you there!
In solidarity
Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson
Your Local 301 Executive
