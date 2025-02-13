COMPONENT: Component 3 - Community Social Services

LOCAL: 301

DATE: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

TIME: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

PLACE: BCGEU Victoria Area Office or Zoom

(Parking and building access: 588 Burnside Rd E.)



Please join the local 301 executive for an in-person and online general meeting. Food and beverages will be available!



For those who wish to attend via zoom, please use this link: Local 301 General Meeting



Meeting ID: 893 2368 2448

Passcode: 407171





We have elections coming up for the local executive—we would love this opportunity to tell you a bit about that role and how to get nominated if you’re interested. We’ll also review how voting will work and answer any questions.



You also may have heard, the BCGEU is getting a new Indigenous Services Component. This will affect some of the amazing agencies currently in 301, so we wanted to take this opportunity to tell you more about component 14 and how getting that local elected will work!



And as always, we would love to hear your union questions, workplace wins, and activism stories!



Please RSVP to attend the in-person meeting here: Local 301 General Meeting



We look forward to seeing you there!



In solidarity



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Your Local 301 Executive

